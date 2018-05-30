Honest Trailer for Every Christopher Nolan Movie

Screen Junkies held a “Women In Film” charity event, and the reward for fans was an Honest Trailers special edition, which targets every one of Christopher Nolan’s Films!

If you need a quick reminder, here are the feature films that Chris Nolan has released, in chronological order:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following (1998)

Memento (2000)

Insomnia (2002)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Prestige (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Inception (2010)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Interstellar (2014)

Dunkirk (2017)

True to their word, the Honest Trailers gang takes shots at all of the above!

Immediate targets of the video are the plot twists (ranging from great to horrible), and the overly percussive score. It then opens up into breaking down how every Nolan protagonist is essentially the same kind of man: morally questionable yet adhering to some kind of code. It gets edgy when they calculate how all Nolan protagonists have dead wives or girlfriends – and Nolan constantly works with his wife Emma on his films. Are we seeing some kind of dark psychological projection? Maybe…

For many fans, the real crux of this breakdown will be the examination of Nolan’s films as being cold and cerebral, where reason is clearly elevated over emotion, and the emotional subtext is told, rather than shown. A throwback video clip of Nolan trying to explain Memento (presumably during pre-production) is just icing on the cake.

A montage of other Nolan motifs include sharp insights you probably didn’t realize before – such as how many tan suits show up in Nolan films; how many snowy lairs there are; how many times rich guys buy things; or how many of the female characters turn out to be evil. There’s also apparently a lot of drowning and trains in Nolan movies (who knew?), and of course, the signature Nolan movie yelling (RACHELLLLLLLL!!!)

Watch all the way ot the end for a great conspiracy theory about yet another way we’re all living in an Inception dream. There was definitely a time when that’s all the Internet was obsessed with….

Christopher Nolan recently achieved another big box office and critical win with Dunkirk – no word yet on what his next project is.

Are there any common threads in Nolan movies that you notice but they didn’t put in the video?