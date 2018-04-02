‘iZombie’: Renegade’s Fate Revealed in “Goon Struck”

Warning: Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of iZombie, titled “Goon Struck.”

Tonight on iZombie, two characters had major status quo changes, and the fate of human trafficker Renegade was revealed.

After being captured by Chase Graves in last week’s episode, Renegade was committed to the freezers — “zombie jail” — where she would await final disposition of her fate without consuming brains along the way. Chase, having finally met Renegade face to face, saw that killing a kindly woman would be terrible optics for Fillmore-Graves.

He likely does not understand just how bad those optics will be, with Angus DeBeers running a zombie cult that already talks about Fillmore-Graves as anti-zombie, and failing to provide for the needs of the undead in Seattle.

After the rest of the Fillmore-Graves board of directors learn that Chase has taken such a sentence upon himself, though, they balk: creating new zombies has been declared a capital offense, and if the most prolific coyote and zombie creator in Seattle is immune, regardless of optics, they feel it renders the rules pointless.

Eventually, Graves is forced into a corner. He unfreezes Renegade and, in spite of protests from Liv, his conscience, and literal protesters, has her executed in public using the giant “zombie guillotine” which crushes the skulls of its victims.

The gruesome death mercifully happens off-camera, but it traumatizes those present, and even the bloodthirsty, anti-zombie humans there to watch the event slink away silently after Renegade’s death.

What is next in Renegade’s empire…well, that is another story.

You can check out a clip from tonight’s episode above, and the official synopsis for the episode below.

DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan.

Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation.

Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405).

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.