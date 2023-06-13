James Gunn Confirms Blue Beetle's Place In New DCU, Teases More Clarity Soon

James Gunn appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and, in addition to promoting Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, took some questions about the past, present, and future of the DC Universe. Among the comments was a pretty clear indication that Gunn views Jaime Reyes, the star of Blue Beetle, as part of the new DC Universe canon, meaning that the movie is less likely to be scrubbed from the collective memories of audiences once Superman: Legacy comes out and firmly reboots the DC movies in 2025. The filmmaker also suggested that the events of the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be similarly canon, suggesting that every movie following the events of The Flash is intended to "count."

That notion -- that movies like Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash might not be canon in the revitalized DC Universe -- has been controversial. Some have speculated that a feeling that a superhero movie doesn't "matter" to the wider shared universe is a box office kiss of death, and that Shazam! 2's underperformance may have been, at least in part, due to longtime fans deciding it didn't "matter." What's interesting is that his phrasing -- that Blue Beetle is the first DC Universe character, while Superman: Legacy is the first DC Universe movie -- offers a little wiggle room for the comments to remain true, but the movie itself to be retconned if necessary, provided Gunn keeps Jaime Reyes and actor Xolo Maridueña around.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," one of the first responses to the podcast, out today, tweeted, along with a link to the episode.

You can see Gunn's conversation with Rosenbaum below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC.

John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.