James Gunn Debunks Latest Wave of DC Rumors

Since the announcement the DC Studios slate earlier this year, there has been no shortage of rumors about just about every project in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, particularly about Superman: Legacy and its casting. James Gunn has been pretty consistent about addressing those rumors, and now, he's debunking rumors once again — and reminding people not to believe things until it comes from him or his co-studio head Peter Safran.

On Saturday, Gunn took to Twitter to address the latest batch of rumors, but also to say that he would be slowing down on calling things out and he outlined his reasons why.

"I'm getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I'll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it's especially egregious, I'm going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it's one of my favorite traditions,)" Gunn wrote. "There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don't want to encourage that. 2) I've read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So, I don't want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I'm storyboarding Superman Legacy and don't have time! Have a great day!"

What is the latest rumor about Superman: Legacy?

There have been many rumors about Superman: Legacy floating around, including casting rumors last week that David Corenswet is a possible front runner for the role of Clark Kent, but those aren't the only rumors out there. Recently, it was rumored that Superman: Legacy will include multiple DC heroes — potentially including Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific. This comes after Gunn, who is writing and directing Legacy, has repeatedly teased Mr. Terrific and his superhero team, The Terrifics, on social media, leading many to speculate if and when the character could appear.

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.