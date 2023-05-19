Seann William Scott Campaigns for Booster Gold Role: "C'mon James Gunn, Let's Go!" (Exclusive)

The next few years are set to be wild for the DC Universe, with new movies and Max-exclusive shows bringing some beloved characters to life. One of the most anticipated characters already on that list is Michael Carter / Booster Gold, who will be getting his own television show after years of fans wanting to see him in a solo project. There's no telling who will ultimately play the time-traveling, hijinks-loving superhero, but it sounds like Seann William Scott is throwing his hat into the ring. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in the movie The Wrath of Becky, Scott addressed whether or not he would be willing to do a superhero movie, and named Booster Gold as a character he would be particularly interested in playing.

"I definitely would. I'd love to. I think it'd be fun to do a comic book movie," Scott said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think the first character that came to mind was — Booster Gold could be very fun, but I think I'm too old for it... I don't know if he's supposed to be younger, but that character, I was like 'That I could.' I just don't remember his age, but it was like 'That's a great character.'"

"Come on, James Gunn!" Scott later chimed in. "Let's go!"

What is Booster Gold about?

In the words of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Booster Gold will deal with the titular hero's journey as "a loser from the future, who uses his basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero."

"Think of it basically as a story of a superhero's imposter syndrome," Gunn explained to reporters this past January. "And how do you deal with that? How does he try to use this future technology to be loved by people today? And what is really the base of that and it's a character study. That's going to be a very different type of show, and we are talking to an actor about this right now, and I think that's going to happen."

The Wrath of Becky will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th.