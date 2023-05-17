James Gunn Responds to DC Fan's "Eat A Shoe" Bet Over DCU's Superman & Batman

James Gunn is getting ready to shift his focus solely on his work at DC Studios and directing Superman: Legacy after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn has already begun pre-production on Superman: Legacy, and the search is already on for our next Man of Steel. Recent reports have revealed that David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and Nicholas Hoult are all being eyed for the role of Clark Kent or Superman. Fans are getting so excited about the DC Universe that they're asking Gunn for specific things. One fan really wants to see Batman and Superman have coffee like they do in the How It Should Have Ended YouTube series, and he offered to eat a shoe if it happens. Gunn responded to the fan on Twitter and asked what exactly had to happen for the fan to eat a shoe, and the fan had some pretty specific demands.

You can check out the interaction below.

Please tell me the specifics of what needs to be there to see you eat a shoe. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2023

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

