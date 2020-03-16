The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Reminds Fans to Social Distance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for the illness and, thus, slow the rate of infection. Among those efforts is the concept of social distancing, a set of practices that quite literally distances people from one another by having them stay home, avoid crowds, reduce specific forms of physical contact, and other measures. While those measures make sense and are easy to follow when it comes to people displaying symptoms of infection, it can be harder when someone is asymptomatic. With that in mind, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is reminding fans to social distance whether people appear sick or not as a matter of health and safety.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Gunn responded to a fan’s message that The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba had just been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite not yet displaying any symptoms. Gunn replied to the comment that he’s keeping Elba in his prayers but went on to note how this was a good reminder that we all need to be vigilant during this trying time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes. We just texted and he seems in good spirits,” Gunn wrote. “He’s a great guy and he’s in my prayers. I’m concerned for him, of course, but right now he’s not exhibiting symptoms which is good. But it goes to show us all we could be contracting it from someone without symptoms out there — of whom there are many, because we aren’t set up to properly test folks in the U.S. So socially distance yourself as much as possible!”

On Monday, Elba announced on social media that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged people to “stay home and be pragmatic” when it comes to dealing with the pandemic. Later in the day on Monday, Game of Thrones and The Witcher star Kristofer Hivju also confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 making him the latest actor to confirm their diagnosis, a solid reminder of the impact of the disease that has seen interruption to life as normal for many, including in terms of entertainment. Multiple movies and television shows have shut down production in response to concerns over the novel coronavirus while more direct impact on the public has been felt by way of film release delays and theater closures. On Monday, Regal announced that they were shuttering all 543 screens in the United States as a direct response to the ongoing pandemic.

What do you think about Gunn’s comments? Let us know in the comment section below.