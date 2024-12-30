The DCU Casts Aquaman’s Jason Momoa as Lobo

The DC Universe has found its Main Man. Aquaman and Justice League alum Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo in DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, Deadline reports. Momoa joins the second DCU movie as the Spacehog-riding Last Czarnian, a badass, intergalactic bounty hunter whose name translates to “one who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” Momoa will star opposite Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as the alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Scoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the film’s villain, the damnable Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Momoa — who played the Atlantean king Arthur Curry in five DCEU films between 2016 and 2023, including 2017’s Justice League and 2018’s Aquaman — is the first actor from the old universe to be cast in a new role in the budding DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The latter produced both James Wan-directed Aquaman movies, which grossed a combined $1.6 billion at the global box office.

“I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo,” Momoa said in 2023 after casting doubt on his future as Aquaman. “It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f— yeah. That’s a guarantee. So you don’t have to worry about that.”

“But I haven’t received that call,” Momoa added. “So I don’t want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

A Lobo movie was put into development under the former DC Films regime in 2018, at the time reported to be a directing vehicle for Bad Boys and Transformers filmmaker Michael Bay. Wonder Woman story writer Jason Fuchs was credited with that version of the script that ultimately never made it to screen, and it’s unclear whether a Momoa-fronted Lobo spinoff might be in the plans for Gunn and Safran’s DC Studios.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya and Disney’s Cruella) is directing Supergirl from a script by Teen Titans scribe Ana Nogueira, who adapted the Tom King-penned comic book of the same name. The eight-issue series sees Ruthye put a bounty on Krem to avenge her father slain by the Kingsagent, then embarks on a mission across the galaxy with Supergirl, a.k.a. the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El.

Warner Bros. has dated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for June 26, 2026, as the second DCU movie following Gunn’s Superman on July 11, 2025.