Jason Momoa Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched ‘Aquaman’ Yet

The Internet is already abuzz with positive early reviews for Aquaman, the latest film to enter the DC Extended Universe. However, there is one important person who still has not seen the movie…

The film’s star, Jason Momoa, revealed on British talk show, This Morning, that he has yet to watch the film. While some might assume it’s nerves, the actor’s reason is actually quite sweet: he’s saving his first watch for his kids.

“I haven’t seen it,” explains the actor, “which is really cool.” He added that it was great to see “everyone’s faces who have seen it” at the UK premiere, especially since he hasn’t yet. “It’s exciting because I have seen the trailer and it’s amazing, and my kids are stoked.” He added that his kids were on set during filming and they asked, “please Papa don’t watch it without me.” Who could resist such a request?

This Morning shared a photo of Momoa with his kids, and the actor smiled big and said, “look, there’s my babies!” PRECIOUS. The actor will finally be able to fulfill his promise and see the movie with his littles next week.

The actor has two children with wife, Lisa Bonet, who is best known for playing Denise Huxtable. Their daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, is 11 while their son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, will soon be 10. Jason is also the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, but considering she’s about to turn 30, she is probably not a part of the Aquaman family promise (although, they are close, and even have matching tattoos).

The hosts of This Morning pointed out that Momoa’s kids probably haven’t seen Game of Thrones, the series that helped Momoa become a household name. “No, no, no, no,” replied the actor, “they’re not even allowed to watch that until they have their own children.”

They also inquired about Bonet, who Momoa said is “fantastic.” “She still loves me,” he replied with a wicked smile. Boy, do we love a family man who also happens to be ripped with luscious locks.

If you want to see more of Momoa’s Aquaman press tour, you’re in luck! The actor just launched a YouTube channel to chronicle his promotional journey.

In addition to Momoa, Aquaman stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson. The film was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will be released in theaters everywhere on December 21, 2018.