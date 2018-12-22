Jason Momoa Surprises a Bunch of Kids by Taking Them to See ‘Aquaman’

Aquaman was released in the United States this week and no matter how you felt about the film, there’s no denying that the movie’s star, Jason Momoa, is a delightful human being.

As if we didn’t already love him enough, Momoa posted multiple videos and pictures to Instagram yesterday, all showing his support to the Westside Oahu Nanakuli Boys and Girls Club.

“This is what it’s all about nothing like being back home on the Westside Oahu nanakuli boys and girls club got to surprise them with tickets to come and watch their unko Akuman on the big screen tonight,” the actor shared.

The first video shows a swarm of children greeting the actor with necklaces and it’s so precious, even those of us with the coldest hearts can’t help but feel emotional. The second video shows Momoa addressing the kids.

“What happens tonight?,” he asked the crowd. “My movie comes out tonight: Aquaman. Who wants to see it tonight?” All the kids shout “Me!” in response, so the actor granted them their wish. “Alright, all of you get to come watch it tonight,” he declared as the kids begin to celebrate.

The final image of the post is Momoa presenting the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai’i with a giant check for $22,000.

The actor shared another video from his day of giving, which shows him chanting with the crowd along with his own kids.

Considering how vocal he is about loving his kids and his life as a dad, it’s no surprise to see Momoa supporting the little ones, especially alongside his own children,

Not only did the actor wait to watch Aquaman with his kids, but Lola Iolani Momoa (his 11-year-old daughter) and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa (his 10-year-old son) both have cameos in the latest superhero film.

Since its worldwide release, Aquaman has helped the DC Extended Universe cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in the United States earlier this week and it’s already projected to make $120 million at the Christmas holiday box office.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm). The film was directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with the underwater kingdom

of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.