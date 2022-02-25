John Cena Says It Would Be An Honor To Have The Rock Appear On Peacemaker TV Series





Peacemaker star John Cena talked about possibly working with Dwayne Johnson at some point in the DC Comic Universe. People Magazine interviewed the WWE superstar this week and the topic of Black Adam had to come up. In numerous interviews, Cena has been very open about how cool it would be to see the two meet in this realm like they did in the ring. However, the Peacemaker actor knows a lot of these larger business decisions are out of his hands. So, if it happens, that’s great, but the former WWE Champion will be fine either way. He’s just happy to be here and ecstatic about getting another season of Peacemaker on HBO Max. The Rock clearly would like to tangle with as many members of the extended DC Universe as possible. (And probably beat them!) Check out what he had to say down below.

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe… it would be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him,” Cena elaborated. “I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

Comicbook.com previously spoke to Cena ahead of Peacemaker. When the topic of facing off against Black Adam came up, he was quite a bit intrigued.

“That’s one heck of a movie poster, Peacemaker and Black Adam,” Cena teased earlier this year. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Before that, we spoke to the WWE Superstar about the prospect of standing across from Johnson at some point. You know the Peacemaker star isn’t backing down from a challenge.

“You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good,” Cena mused about a potential future project. “I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast [and Furious], or you talk about, now, the DC Universe. I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to, because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tell me what he says.”

Here’s how HBO Max describes the show: “PEACEMAKER follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

