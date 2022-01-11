Peacemaker Star John Cena Still Wants Crossover With The Rock’s Black Adam (Exclusive)

This week will see the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the growing DC Films world. Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the show follows the continuing story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) — a pacifist antihero who isn’t afraid to kill for the sake of his mission. While Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker was only one part of the ensemble of The Suicide Squad, his take on the character has already captivated and entertained fans, many of whom are eager to see him cross paths with other costumed heroes and villains in the DCEU. One interesting hypothetical has been Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who will be starring in his own solo film later this year. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker, Cena addressed the possibility of crossing paths with his fellow WWE alum in a DC project.

“That’s one heck of a movie poster, Peacemaker and Black Adam,” Cena teased in our interview, which you can check out above. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Cena told ComicBook.com that he was “ready, willing, and able” to face off with Johnson onscreen, if the opportunity presented itself.

“You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good,” Cena says of a potential showdown. “I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast [and Furious], or you talk about, now, the DC Universe. I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to, because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tell me what he says.”

Peacemaker will star Cena, Brooks, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil. The series is written, executive produced, and partially directed by The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will debut on Thursday, January 13th exclusively on HBO Max. Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29th.