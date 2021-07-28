John Cena on The Rock Returning to WWE

✖

WWE has had two major dream matches floating out in the ether over the past year — Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. By every indication that first match is happening next month now that Cena is back in the WWE and has openly challenged Reigns to a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam (Reigns initially turned it down, but give it time...). Meanwhile, both Reigns and Dwayne Johnson have talked about having a match at WrestleMania in previous interviews, but Johnson shot down the rumors of his supposed return at Survivor Series in November in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Cena openly supported the possibility of a Rock comeback while speaking with the same outlet. Cena and Johnson famously feuded years ago in a storyline that spanned three WrestleManias and ended with Cena beating Johnson for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.

"Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe," Cena said. "There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, its own global entertainment phenomenon, that's great for WWE and it is great for The Rock. As a fan of WWE, I hope he returns."

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," Johnson said in an interview with Hiram Garcia last year. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Meanwhile, Reigns has (albeit in character) threatened both men to stay away now that he's ruling Friday Night SmackDown with an iron fist. Should he retain the Universal Championship past SummerSlam Reigns' title reign will break a full calendar year.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns told SportsNation back in June. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."