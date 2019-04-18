John Cena’s Rumored ‘Suicide Squad’ Role Revealed

A report dropped earlier today that teased WWE superstar and actor John Cena is in talks to join James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad movie, and it seems we now have an idea of who he will be playing. Variety’s Justin Kroll reported the initial news, but he recently added a few more details regarding who Cena could be playing. The film will feature a number of new characters joining the cast of lovable rogues and villains, and evidently, Cena could be playing the role originally meant for Batista.

That role would be the character of Peacemaker, and while Kroll couldn’t outright confirm it could very well end up being the case. Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed Cena is officially a part of the movie, but playing the role of Peacemaker does make a lot of sense if you think about it, though we also wouldn’t mind seeing him as Ratcatcher or Polka Dot Man either.

Couple things I forgot to add on this: First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass. Also I couldn’t confirm but believe Cena would be playing Peacemaker in the film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

Peacemaker first appeared in Charlton Comics in the 1960s, and later was acquired by DC Comics as part of their purchase of the Charlton Comics catalog. His real name is Christopher Smith, and he excels at hand to hand combat as well as a variety of weapons. He’s essentially a slightly different take on Rick Flag, so if Kinnaman doesn’t return Cena could very well fill that void.

Gunn was brought on to direct the relaunch as it’s being described after being fired from Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though that has since been reversed and he is now directing both features. His work on The Suicide Squad will take precedence though, as that was part of his agreement with Disney since he had already committed to it.

This is great news for fans of the Suicide Squad. While David Ayer’s previous movie delivered some great characters and impressive box office, some weren’t happy with the overall product. Now Gunn, who has a knack for blending comedy with superheroes, will work his magic on this already impressive cast of characters.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

