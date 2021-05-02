Comics Pros Pay Tribute to John Paul Leon

Beloved comic artist John Paul Leon passed away today and the entire community is paying their respects. He left an imprint on Static, Batman: Creature of the Night, and Marvel’s Earth X books. Leon was only 49 years old. Multiple people in the comics industry confirmed the news as rumors began to populate social media. DC Senior Editor Chris Conroy was one of the big voices to talk about the man’s accomplishments and impact across the medium. Leon was working in illustration since the age of 16 and studied under numerous comics heavyweights. The list of teachers included Jack Potter, Will Eisner, and Walter Simonsson at New York’s School of Visual Arts. For a certain segment of fans, he was huge because of his hand in guiding the Milestone Comics imprint for DC. Leon did all the pencils for Static’s first miniseries back in the early nineties.

RIP John Paul Leon. What a stellar talent and kind voice within our industry. You will be missed by many. #johnpaulleon pic.twitter.com/uUNQMtbkuE — Shannon Eric Denton (@ShannonDenton) May 2, 2021

Our thoughts are with Leon's family, friends, and fans at this time.

