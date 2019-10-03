Joker Sequel Officially in the Works From Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix

✖

A Joker sequel is officially on the way. Tuesday afternoon, Todd Phillips confirmed through his Instagram account the script for the movie is written. Not only that, but the filmmaker also shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading it, suggesting the Oscar-winning actor is on board with the project. In addition to the Phoenix picture, Phillips shared a cover of the script, which names the movie Joker: Folie a Deux, a psychiatric syndrome where two or more people begin to share delusions.

In the photos Phllips shared, no comment was posted. The date on the cover of the script suggests the draft in question was finalized in late May.

Rumors of a sequel have persisted since the original flick became the most profitable comic book film ever made. The film ended up winning two Oscars the year it was released, Best Actor of Phoenix's performance as the eponymous Clown Prince of Crime, and Best Original Score.

Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

