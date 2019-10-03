Joker 2: Fans Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga Musical News

Joker 2 is happening. Oscar-winning filmmaker Todd Phillips revealed earlier this month that he's finished at least a draft to the script, which is tentatively titled Joker: Folie a Deux. Not only is the sequel on the way, but Lady Gaga is in talks to appear in the movie as iconic villain Harley Quinn. Furthermore, it's being reported the sequel is going to be a musical. Suffice to say, the internet is up in arms over the slew of announcements, especially after how divisive the first picture was.

"Here's the real truth about a sequel," Phillips said about a sequel shortly after the first film was released. "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

