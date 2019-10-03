Joker 2: Fans Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga Musical News
Joker 2 is happening. Oscar-winning filmmaker Todd Phillips revealed earlier this month that he's finished at least a draft to the script, which is tentatively titled Joker: Folie a Deux. Not only is the sequel on the way, but Lady Gaga is in talks to appear in the movie as iconic villain Harley Quinn. Furthermore, it's being reported the sequel is going to be a musical. Suffice to say, the internet is up in arms over the slew of announcements, especially after how divisive the first picture was.
"Here's the real truth about a sequel," Phillips said about a sequel shortly after the first film was released. "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."
Method Acting
gaga going to prison after committing murder to prepare for her role as harley quinn in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/tinMT6Vc69— wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 14, 2022
Collecting Musicals Like Infinity Stones
amanda seyfried adding another musical to her filmography when she makes a cameo in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/IocqsJN8uN— athena (@mymyatwaterloo) June 14, 2022
New York, New York
No one could have guessed that NEW YORK, YORK would be the Scorsese that Joker 2 is ripping off!— Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) June 14, 2022
Kinda Brilliant
Deciding to cast Lady Gaga and making Joker 2 a musical in the knowledge it’ll simultaneously win over some of your most cynical critics but make the thousands of dudes who were the biggest worshippers of your first movie furious is such a wild manoeuvre it’s kinda brilliant— Cal (@wyattyhalpert) June 14, 2022
Glee Reboot
joker and harley in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/dNwP3aEOTR— tabitha (@cinedruig) June 14, 2022
Supergroup
Joker 2 with music by Lin Manuel Miranda, Bo Burnham, and Thom Yorke— better call joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) June 14, 2022
What Is Going On?
Let me get my brain around this...
Joker 2... Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn... musical pic.twitter.com/bxcRvlfw0f— Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) June 14, 2022
Joker: Folie a Deux has yet to set a release date.prev