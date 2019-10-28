Joker Grabs a Skateboard and Jumps a Car in This Epic Trick Video

Joker is still in theaters attracting crowds and winning fans all across the globe. Halloween was always going to be huge for this movie. Sure enough, a video on social media Sunday showed off one of the more extreme takes on the character. With a huge crowd in tow, a person in the full makeup with the matching Joker suit jumps over a car on a skateboard. Honestly, the only thing missing from the video is “Superman” by Goldfinger in the background as the entire crowd screams as the skater flies over the parked car. This stunt could easily have been mistaken for something from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or one of its myriad sequels. The rebellious streak of The Joker and this portrayal has resonated with audiences in a very real way.

This impressive run has already paid some major dividends for Warner Bros. A lot of the October box office records have already been toppled over the course of Joker‘s time in theaters. Some of its accomplishments also included beating Venom‘s previous Thursday night box office record for an October release. Joker also set a new record for a Monday box office in October, and became the top first-week October earner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

filmed the joker go crazy today 😂‼️ pic.twitter.com/fN6xm1xUI4 — nickfucker (@Nick_Fullerrrr) October 26, 2019

Now, Joker‘s successes have eclipsed the October triumphs and the film has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. In fact, it could possibly generate $1 billion at the box office. This week, the film notched $800 million, and Warner Bros. released an official statement. Here’s what Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, had to say according to Business Wire.

“Todd Phillips’s bold, creative vision is evident in every frame of ‘Joker,’ matched only by Joaquin Phoenix‘s incomparable interpretation of this iconic character. What they and everyone who worked on this film created has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide. We congratulate them and our colleagues at DC on reaching this extraordinary benchmark, and I personally want to congratulate the entire Warner Bros. team on the roll-out of this film.”

Joker currently sits at #10 in Box Office Mojo’s worldwide list of films for the year. The film also ranks seventh on the domestic list. Only Aladdin, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame stand ahead of it domestically. All of those movies have earned over $1 billion at the box office, and Joker will need to prove it can go the distance to join their ranks.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.