Joker and Harley Quinn Spinoff Writers Reveal First Details of New Movie

This week has been loaded with huge news for DC Comics movies, with The Joker spinoff movie starting to film and the Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey cast shaping up. But what about that other Joker and Harley movie?

It turns out writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have turned in the script for their “Mad Love” inspired film. The two revealed the first details for the movie, including how the film will start with relationship problems (obviously) between Harley Quinn and the Joker.

“It is great,” Ficarra told Metro. “The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr Phil. Played by Dr Phil hopefully. Because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship. We had so much fun, I don’t know if we have had more fun writing a script in our career.”

Ficarra and Requa wrote the script for the raunchy holiday film Bad Santa, and also have helmed multiple episodes of NBC’s traumatizing drama This Is Us. The two stated their Harley Quinn and Joker movie combines those tones.

“It was sort of like, we wrote Bad Santa a couple of years ago, and it was that sensibility mixed with our This Is Us sensibility,” Ficarra said. “We kind of meshed them together. We were doing a relationship movie but with the sensibility of a Bad Santa, f***ed up, mentally deranged people. It was a lot of fun.”

Unfortunately, despite their excitement for the project, it seems like Ficarra and Requa’s film could be on hold for the foreseeable future.

With The Joker currently filming and Birds of Prey on the docket to go into production next, it sounds like plans for this Harley/Joker “Mad Love” spinoff are on hold. But the partners are hopeful that it will get made sometime in the near future.

“I don’t know where it is on the queue of DC movies,” Requa said.

“We handed the script in and everybody loved it,” said Ficarra. “But I don’t know when they are going to do it. Because I know that they want to do Birds Of Prey and they want to do Todd [Phillips]’s Joker film first. Maybe if Birds Of Prey goes well ours will be next.”

Will the Joker and Harley Quinn movie take precedence over Suicide Squad 2? And does Warner Bros. Pictures really want to put out multiple Harley Quinn and Joker movies in just as many years? Maybe we’ll find out after The Joker and Birds of Prey finally hit theaters.