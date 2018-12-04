Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Wraps Production

The most unique entry into the DC Films pantheon, Joker, has reportedly wrapped filming.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, which covered a scene being filmed involving stars Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz, the upcoming Warner Bros. picture has wrapped production in New York. This lines up relatively well with the rumored three-month production schedule for the film, which began filming in September of this year.

Joker is set to be a dark cautionary tale about the iconic DC Comics villain, which will be unconnected from the larger DC Extended Universe. Phoenix will star as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian whose descent into madness turns him into the villain. In addition to Beetz, the film will co-star Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.