Joker Movie In Top Ten Highest Rated Movies Of All Time On IMDb

Joker has endured a lot to get to this point, and audiences are letting the world know how much they are enjoying Todd Phillips‘ take on the character. A quick search of the IMDb top ten movies ratings list shows just how much steam the film has gained since opening last week. This list of movies is filled with some heavy hitters, and people would be surprised to see the latest comic book movie among these titles in such a short amount of time.

The top IMDb rated film is The Shawshank Redemption, which is a pretty understandable pick in that position. Both Godfather films follow, and again that tracks just fine. Comic book movies are well represented in fourth with The Dark Knight. Then, some widely beloved titles follow in 12 Angry Men and Schindler’s List along with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Tarantino makes his appearance at eight with Pulp Fiction. Then Joker comes in to surprise everyone reading as the only entry on the list from this decade. No top ten is complete without a western and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly rounds out the list.

For those wondering, the next five in would be Fight Club, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Forrest Gump, Inception, and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. So, these aren’t all arthouse films, there are some very popular movies in the mix. It still seems a bit staggering to see Joker up so high. But, this is an absolute testament to how thoroughly the film seems to have captured the cultural imagination at the moment.

Fans have made a point to voice how much they have been enjoying the film as their takes on Joker have harshly contrasted against critical reception. The Rotten Tomatoes score feels like it goes hand in hand with these IMDb results. Fan scores continue to remain steady at around 90% while the critical score is still hovering at 69%. To say that there is a gulf between the general public and reviewers would be an understatement.

If those numbers weren’t enough, Joker is headed for another possible record-breaking week after a dominant opening weekend. Forecasts had speculated that the movie could challenge for an October record, and that is looking more likely by the day. The commentary around the film’s messages and themes continues to rage, even with the movie already in theaters. So, there are more and more people nosing around to see what all the fuss is about.

Reports of increased police caution and even theater closings over threats of violence haven’t stopped fans from going to see the movie. Joaquin Phoenix surprised a crowd in Los Angeles during one screening of Joker. There have been so many storylines leading up to and continuing through the opening weekend that it has gotten hard to keep track of all the conversation around the movie.

