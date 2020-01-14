Joker Being Re-Released in Theaters This Weekend

Hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Joker received an astonishing 11 Oscar nominations, Warner Brothers has decided to send the movie back out to theaters for one more theatrical release. Beginning this Friday, January 17th, Joker will return to 750 screens across the country. Check with your local theater to if it’s playing there.

“With the continued interest in Joker as a result of its recognition during this exciting awards seasons, we wanted to give audiences the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or again,” Warner Brothers distribution head Jeff Goldstein says in an e-mailed press release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Joaquin Phoenix (Best Actor) and director Todd Phillips (Best Director) received Oscar nods in their respective categories. The film also got nominations in categories like Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and the like. So far this awards season, the movie was walked with two awards each at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us?” Philips said of the movie’s Oscar nominations in a heartfelt Instagram post Monday. “Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message. #joker #oscars #1111”

It’s unclear how long Warner Brothers will keep Joker in theaters this time around. With a quieter time at the box office the rest of the month, it’s likely the movie could be around at least a few more weeks. The R-rated flick performed exceptionally well during its initial theatrical release, grossing $1.6 billion worldwide last fall.