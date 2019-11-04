Joker Takes a Terrible Tumble Down Iconic Stairs in Frosty Meme

Joker is still the talk of the town as the film’s herculean run at the box office continues. One facet of the film that people can’t stop talking about is that star set in the Bronx that Arthur Fleck dances down in the movie. Now, one meme might prove to be a warning against what is going to happen to those stairs very soon. The post on Twitter shows off what happens to the now-famous stair set in the Bronx when winter really gets rolling in New York. Now, the creator of the image joking puts Fleck into a sideways position as he would be tumbling his way down the numerous stairs. As people continue to flood the site of the now-famous scene, ice and snow will be waiting for them when they start to visit in the months to come. Not that things aren’t already a little strange on the ground as people continue to make the trek to see the spectacle.

This scene has become a big enough deal that it made Weekend Update this week on Saturday Night Live. This all comes after the conversation around the popularity of the stairs in this community in the Bronx. One man in the Bronx ended up tossing some eggs at the collected tourists at the staircase. In a social media video, he yelled that if the people migrating there weren’t going to actually contribute to the neighborhood, then they should leave. Now, the controversy will quietly stew until people get tired of visiting the site of this scene.

The corner of Shakespeare and Anderson in Highbridge might be the most popular spot in the entire borough right now. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even chimed in on the situation recently. New York’s 14th Congressional District Representative grew up in the Bronx. Ocasio-Cortez said to TMZ, “When I was growing up, everyone would tell us to stay away from those steps or go with a friend or whatever. The Bronx is much safer now and I’m happy to say that but I think the way a lot of us feel is ‘keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down. This is for us.’”

Ocasio-Cortez also said, “People have been doing that dance for a long time,” she says. She also suspects it will remain a tourist attraction, but says, “We got to own it though. We can’t let anyone take that away from us”

