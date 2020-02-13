Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscars Speech Is Making Celebrities Consider Veganism

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday night and saw lots of big winners, including Joaquin Phoenix, who became the second person in history to win an Oscar for playing the Joker. During his acceptance speech for Best Actor, Phoenix spoke about a range of issues and even included an emotional mention of his late brother, River Phoenix. However, there was one moment in his speech that took many people by surprise. During the broadcast, the actor brought up the processes behind dairy farming. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal,” Phoenix said in the speech. This moment caught the attention of some celebrities, who are now considering going Vegan. Lena Dunham, who is best known for the series Girls, tweeted that Phoenix’s speech made her Vegan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the star of Halloween, had a similar response.

“Welp, it finally happened- I do believe Joaquin Phoenix made me vegan,” Dunham wrote.

“I think me too @lenadunham,” Curtis replied.

You can check out the tweets below:

While some people heeded Phoenix’s words, others weren’t too happy about the speech. The actor received backlash from dairy farmers, who started firing back at the Oscar-winning actor, suggesting he leave Hollywood for a bit to see what rural America is all about.

“We have a free country, with freedom of expression, but we do wish that Joaquin Phoenix would talk with us, rather than at us,” National Milk Producers Federation’s Alan Bjerga told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Because if he did he would learn a lot about the commitment that dairy farmers have for animal welfare.” He added, “This isn’t the first time he has made remarks like this, but it gets more prominence because it was in an Oscars speech.”

