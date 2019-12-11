Joker, Watchmen, Avengers: Endgame Score SAG Award Nominations

Awards season is now in full swing and it probably seems like new awards nominations are popping up each and every day. Well, that’s because they are. However, there are only a few major awards presentations worth paying attention to ahead of the Academy Awards early next year. One of those is the SAG Awards, which are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild. All of the nominations from SAG are meant to highlight the best work in acting each and every year.

The SAG revealed its full list of nominees on Wednesday morning, and several popular movies and shows managed to get their names on the list. A lot of comic book fans will likely want to pay attention to the Best Stunt Ensemble categories, where Avengers: Endgame, Joker, The Walking Dead, Watchmen, and Stranger Things all received nods. Joaquin Phoenix also received a nomination for his work in Joker, while David Harbour and Peter Dinklage are going head-to-head in the best TV actor category.

You can check out the full list of nominations below!

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

