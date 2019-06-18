Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, And Birds Of Prey New Looks Revealed At CineEurope

Fans and press at CineEurope got several fun surprises, especially those who are looking forward to DC’s upcoming slate of films. Warner Bros. shared new looks at several upcoming projects, including its next round of DC focused films, which included the Todd Phillips directed and Joaquin Phoenix starring Joker (via THR). Those in attendance also got an extended new look at the highly anticipated Patty Jenkins directed and Gal Gadot starring Wonder Woman 1984, as well as a look at director Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which has Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

The film will have Harley at the center of the Birds of Prey team from the comics. In the books they are led by Batgirl, who also has her own movie in early development at Warner Bros. Here Quinn will be the center of the team alongside Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and it seems they will face off against villains like Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsaz (Chris Messina), though Black Mask looks to be the main villain.

As for Wonder Woman 1984, fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 were shown a brief glimpse of footage at Hall H, but it appears fans won’t get another peek at the film until later in the year and past Comic-Con 2019, as Warner Bros. is skipping a Hall H presentation this year. Fans did recently get the first poster from the anticipated film, however, and it was incredibly well received.

The closest film to releasing is Joker, which already has a highly popular first trailer, giving us a first look at the feel and tone that Phoenix’s Joker is going for, and it is a compelling mix of whimsy and disturbing.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, while Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th, 2020. That’s followed by Wonder Woman 1984, which lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.