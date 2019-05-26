Justice League Actors Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher’s Contracts End This Month

As Warner Bros. Pictures moves forward with their DC Comics franchises, it looks like some of the last remnants of Zack Snyder’s influence are about to disappear. Snyder had a hand in casting some of the biggest players in this current iteration, with Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa leading budding Wonder Woman and Aquaman franchises. But the remaining Justice League actors might be on their way out.

Ben Affleck has already stepped away from Batman, paving the way for Robert Pattinson to take the role. Rumors indicate that Henry Cavill’s time as Superman is likely over, as well. And now it seems like Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller are done as Cyborg and the Flash respectively.

It was previously reported that Miller’s holding deal for the Flash is set to expire this month. Fisher reportedly signed a similar deal, and unless they re-up their contracts then Warner Bros. will officially be moving on. If we don’t hear anything by next week, it’s safe to assume these two are done as DC Comics superheroes.

Writer Thomas Polito pointed out the contract’s impending ending, but there’s still time and a possibility that the actors will remain.

While there has been no word on Fisher’s return as Cyborg after plans for his own solo film were abandoned, Warner Bros. seemed ready to move forward on a Flash solo film but suffered numerous setbacks with directors. After Dope filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa stepped away from the project, Game Night directors and Spider-Man: Homecoming writers boarded to helm the film.

But then reports indicated that Miller wanted to take their script in a different direction and that the studio allowed the actor to team with acclaimed comic book scribe Grant Morrison.

Miller himself explained the reasoning for the delay while doing press for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald last year.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late,” Miller said. “But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late.“

“But the reason why we are late,” the actor continued. “And this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

Perhaps we’ll find out what the future holds for the Flash, Cyborg, Fisher, and Miller in the coming weeks.