Justice League Animated Star Michael Rosenbaum Calls for a Reunion Series

We’re currently in the middle of a mad rush for sequels, reboots, and revivals, with every studio and network in the industry scrambling to bring its most popular properties back to life. That includes the world of animated superheroes as well. Just this year, DC Universe finally delivered new episodes of Young Justice, a show that fans have been hoping would return for years. However, there are still a couple of widely-loved animated series that haven’t been addressed in years, including the popular Justice League TV show, which boasted an all-star voice cast for DC and Warner Bros. There has been no sign of a reunion or revival of this classic series, but that doesn’t mean the cast isn’t into the idea.

In fact, quite the opposite seems to be true. A couple of the stars of the show were interacting on Twitter late Sunday night, and it resulted in one of them calling on DC and Warner Bros. to make a reunion happen.

It started with Phil LaMarr, who voiced Green Lantern on the series, posting a picture of the main cast at the old Warner Bros. offices in 2001. The picture included Carl Lumbly (Martian Manhunter), Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman), George Newbern (Superman), Kevin Conroy (Batman), Maria Canals-Barrera (Hawkgirl), and Michael Rosenbaum (Flash).

After LaMarr tagged all of his former co-stars in the tweet, and used the hashtag #JLReunion, Rosenbaum took it upon himself to publicly request a reunion for the series.

Warner Brothers, kindly remove head out of butt cheeks and let’s do a reunion. It would cost nothing. Let’s roll!!!! #JusticeLeagueReunion https://t.co/mZuOM24dCg — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) June 24, 2019

Rosenbaum quoted LaMarr’s tweet and said, “Warner Brothers, kindly remove head out of butt cheeks and let’s do a reunion. It would cost nothing. Let’s roll!!!!” His tweet included a similar hashtag to LaMarr’s, spelling out “Justice League Reunion” instead of using the shortened “JL.”

There’s no telling whether or not this will make any difference, or if Warner Bros. will even see this tweet, but the fact remains that the cast is hoping for another round with the Justice League just as much, if not more so than the fans.

Would you like to see a Justice League reunion? Let us know in the comments!