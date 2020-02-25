A Justice League Member Has a Child

Aquaman and Mera have had quite the rollercoaster ride as of late, especially with the whole accidentally killing Aquaman return from the afterlife via a giant otherworldly shark thing (yeah, it was awesome but wild). The two have come together once more though to take down Black Manta, but that battle took its toll on Mera, and she’s been fighting for her life and the life of her baby ever since. Warning, Spoilers from here on out, so you’ve been warned. In Aquaman #57 we see her rushed to the hospital and getting treatment, and while her fate is unknown at the moment, we do see one ray of hope in Mera and Aquaman’s world introduced, and that would be their new baby.

That’s right, Mera and Aquaman have had a baby, and while we don’t know her name just yet, Arthur is already a puddle after he holds her for the first time. As you can see in the image below, Arthur is handed his new baby girl, and says “Hello princess”, followed by “Daddy’s here.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

She has Mera’s red hair, and we can’t wait to see how this changes Mera and Arthur’s life. The tease for next issue says “it takes a village”, so it seems things are just going to get crazier for the new parents from here.

Aquaman #57 is written by Kelly Sue DeConnick with pencils by Robson Rocha, colors by Romulo Fajardo, Jr, and inks by Daniel Henriques. You can find the official description below.

“In this issue, Mera and Aquaman welcome their very own Aquababy! In the wake of Black Manta’s attack on Amnesty Bay, Aquaman encounters a new crisis when Mera unexpectedly goes into labor…and things don’t look good for the queen of Atlantis. Don’t miss this historic, emotional issue that kicks off a bold new era for Aquaman!”

Aquaman #57 is in comic stores now.

So, what did you think of the issue DC fans?