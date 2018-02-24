New ‘Justice League’ Blu-ray Clip Reveals Aquaman Costume Design

Aquaman’s Justice League costume might not have featured the familiar orange and green, but that doesn’t mean it was any less impressive.

The hero’s garb got a redesign for his theatrical debut, and you can see just how much work went into it in a new behind the scenes clip. The footage reveals the extensive work that went into creating the royal look, a look that director Zack Snyder really wanted to feel “ancient and broken down”.

That look was achieved with some impressive brushwork, featuring a slew of different gold hues. You can see more of the costumes detailing in the full clip above.

Jason Momoa originally auditioned for the Batman role in the DCEU, but Snyder had other plans once Ben won the part.

“That whole audition process is pretty crazy,” Momoa told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “Zack was a huge fan of Game of Thrones. A lot of people are huge fans of Game of Thrones. Zack was the one that… I couldn’t get a job and Zack called me in. He was a huge fan and he wanted to take Aquaman and… It was funny because I had no idea what I was even playing. He just called me in. I had an audition for Batman. Obviously, Ben was cast. I was like, ‘I’m just basically gonna be the bad guy. I’m gonna fight Batman and Superman. I’m gonna play the villain.’ And he’s like, ‘Wait, no. Aquaman!’”

Momoa will reprise the role in the upcoming Aquaman solo film, which will clue in fans as to why he is so gruff in League.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.”

Justice League is available now for digital download from services like Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD March 13.