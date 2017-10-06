Major DC Comics Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Justice League’ Footage

Mercedes-Benz released a Justice League featurette yesterday giving fans a look behind the scenes at the cars of the upcoming film. Fans got a closer look at Wonder Woman and Batman’s fancy cars, but eagle-eyed fans may have caught a major DC Comics Easter egg as well.

In the featurette fans get to see the one-of-a-kind Mercedes-Benz cars that the stars get to drive in the film. Gal Gadot’s Diana gets a sleek convertible while Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has a car literally brought to life from the Gran Turismo video game and it’s that car fans want to watch, specifically as Bruce rides off with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. We’ve seen part of this scene in promos before, but this extended version reveals where the pair are headed — Central City International Airport.

It’s a blink and you’ll miss it moment, but as Bruce pulls out of the alley, a green sign clearly announces that the highway on-ramp they’re driving on leads to the Central City airport. That means that the alley scene where Barry asks Bruce what his superpower is takes place in Central City.

In comics, Barry Allen’s Flash is from Central City so it would make sense that when bringing the heroes together, Bruce would make a trip to Central City for the Scarlet Speedster but this is the first confirmation fans have gotten that the city will appear, even if briefly, in the film.

And fans should keep their eyes open for even more Easter eggs and new footage. The third and presumably final Justice League trailer is set to drop at 9 a.m. this Sunday.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

