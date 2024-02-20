DC's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two Trailer Released

DC and Warner Bros. Animation have released the trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two. Watch it here!

The full trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earth – Part Two shows the DC Trinity (Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman) under attack by the Antimatter Universe. Supergirl becomes the key to saving the day, but new revelations about Kara Zor-El's origin, and the nature of the DC Multiverse, threaten to everything is, ever way, or might be. A multiversal war erupts, and there's a hint that it could result in some very big casualties.

Indeed, one of the most striking images in this Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two trailer is the teaser of Kara holding the smoldering corpse of some friend or ally, with tears streaming down her face. As older DC Comics fans know, the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic series had a big twist in issue #7 where Kara saved Superman from the deadly machines trying to merge the Earths – at the cost of her own life. Superman standing in anguish, holding up Supergirl's lifeless body in his arms, has become one of the most iconic pieces of imagery in the DC Universe.

But from the look of things, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two could put a new twist on the story. If it ends up being Superman who gets killed, it would be an interesting new twist on the story and its implications.

What Is Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths About?

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?! Based on DC's iconic comic book limited series 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, join DC Super Heroes from across the multiverse in the first of three parts of DC's new animated film Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, which marks the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the all-new, action-packed DC animated film features some of DC's most famous Super Heroes from multiple universes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, who come together to stop an impending threat of doom and destruction.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two will be available on digital on April 23rd.