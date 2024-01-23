Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Producers Tease Potential Cameos

At least Batman Beyond is on the horizon. Who else might show up?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One surprised some fans by having relatively few cameos and crossovers -- but it seems likely the second and third parts of the animated trilogy will reverse that course. In the recently-released teaser for Part Two, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment revealed a first look at Terry McGinnis (Batman Beyond), who will join the battle with the Anti-Monitor in the second part of the series. And while the first movie didn't have nearly as many "red sky crossovers" as the comics (or the 2019/2020 Arrowverse version), it certainly left plenty of room for that kind of thing to happen. According to the movie's producers, it is something that certainly crossed their minds while they were breaking the story.

Speaking with executive producers Jim Krieg, Butch Lukic, and Jeff Wamester, ComicBook.com brought the question to the table. Is it possible there will be more familiar worlds and faces showing up in the next two parts?

"Well, you've only seen one movie -- that's all we can say," teased Jim Krieg.

"That was discussed early on, as far as bringing certain animated universes in," added Butch Lukic. "We'll see if we did or didn't."

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is avaialble now to purchase digitally from VOD platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV+. The movie will get a disc release two weeks later at major retailers, including a 4K Ultra HD steelbook.

Here's how Warner Bros. Home Entertainment describes the movie:

Fans of this superhero adventure will also be able to indulge in a range of bonus features including interviews with the filmmakers on how they created a comprehensive universe across seven films.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will be available later in 2024.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One features returning popular voice cast members: Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, The Winchesters) as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Aside from the returning voice cast, a star-studded ensemble takes shape including Matt Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story: Hotel) as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,) as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson (Star Trek: Prodigy, Westworld) as Green Arrow and Zachary Quinto (Heroes, Star Trek) as Lex Luthor.

Additional cast includes: Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan and directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason.