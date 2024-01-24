Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Producers Didn't Watch the Arrowverse Version First

Any similarities between the Arrowverse version of Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the Tomorrowverse animated movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths are entirely coincidental. Well -- not all similarities, since they are both based on the same groundbreaking 1980s event comic -- but if you see something in the animated version that you think came from TV, the producers of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One say that's not possible, because they had not seen the Arrowverse version before they made their own. Animation takes a long time, and the three-part Crisis adaptation was always going to be the end of the Tomorrowverse, so they started working on these movies so long ago that they were actually taken by surprise when they learned it would get a live-action adaptation...long before they finished their movies.

There are a few elements -- repurposing existing heroes to fill the roles of Harbinger and Pariah, for instance -- that happen in both adaptations, but not the comics. Speaking with producers Jim Krieg, Butch Lukic, and Jeff Wameister, we asked whether that was intentional, and Krieg sounded like he was thrilled somebody had asked.

"You're the only one who's heard this, but someone has to," Krieg joked. "It has to be on record that we started this process, building up to Crisis on Infinite Earths way before there was an inkling...well, maybe they thought of it, but we had no idea the Arrowverse was going to do it. And when we heard after having done several movies, the deflate was just like, 'Oh my God.'"



"Oh, we knew they would," Lukic corrected. "They weren't going to approach it the same way we were. We were told they were goign to do Crisis, but we were already set on, okay, well, we have to do these movies to build up to that Crisis point ourselves."



"We had already started the movies, and it was all building to that," Krieg said. "Of course we think we did it 'the right way,' but still, a little wind comes out of your sails.'"



"I didn't watch any of those, so I didn't get influenced by it," Lukic added.

The live-action adaptation, which tied in stars from Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, also managed to bring in various guest stars from throughout DC's live-action (and animated) history. Cameos were not as much of a part of the animated version...or at least the first part. In the teaser for part two, Batman Beyond arrives, and during that same interview, the producers teased that there was likely more on the way. Sadly, Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy passed away in 2022, so he won't be able to participate. He did appear in a cameo as an aged, jaded Bruce Wayne in the live-action version.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is available now to purchase digitally from VOD platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV+. The movie will get a disc release two weeks later at major retailers, including a 4K Ultra HD steelbook.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will be available later in 2024.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One features returning popular voice cast members: Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, The Winchesters) as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Aside from the returning voice cast, a star-studded ensemble takes shape including Matt Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story: Hotel) as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,) as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson (Star Trek: Prodigy, Westworld) as Green Arrow and Zachary Quinto (Heroes, Star Trek) as Lex Luthor.

Additional cast includes: Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan and directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason.