DC's Justice League: Crisis on Inifinite Earths - Part Two Teaser Trailer Released

The teaser trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two has been released by DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and you can watch it below! This will be the second installment of the Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy that DC Animation is releasing – following the recent digital release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One on January 9th. The Blu-ray release date of Part One is next Tuesday, January 23rd.

The caption on the tweet for the teaser trailer reads: "When disaster looms, heroes rise. Prepare for #JLCrisis PART TWO, coming soon."

When disaster looms, heroes rise. Prepare for #JLCrisis PART TWO, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/bEVUbJnX6t — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) January 18, 2024

The trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two shows the Justice League and their allies battling to protect the Earth from the Antimatter Universe invasion; meanwhile, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Meg Donnelly) works with the Monitor (Jonathan Adams) to solve the multiversal crisis that's really at the heart of this doomsday scenario. There is no doubt one big feature of the trailer that will have DC fans excited: the appearance of Batman Beyond, aka Terry McGinnis as part of the multiversal Justice League!

Terry has enjoyed an enduring fanbase since the Batman Beyond animated series first premiered in 1999, and getting to see him in a major Justice League animated movie event is a big treat.

What Is Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Ent.)

Here's the synopsis for Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

Based on DC's iconic comic book limited series 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, join DC Super Heroes from across the multiverse in the first of three parts of DC's new animated film Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, which marks the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the all-new, action-packed DC animated film features some of DC's most famous Super Heroes from multiple universes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, who come together to stop an impending threat of doom and destruction.