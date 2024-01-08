DC's Heroes Assemble in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One Clip (Exclusive)

DC's "Tomorrowverse" of animated movies are headed towards an epic fight, with a three-part Crisis on Infinite Earths movie saga set to debut across this year. The first installment of the Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, is almost here, weaving in characters from the past few years of existing films in an adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Perez's iconic comic series of the same name — and we have a new look at exactly what that will entail. ComicBook.com can exclusively premiere a new clip from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, ahead of its debut on Digital on Tuesday, January 9th and on 4K UHD steelbook and Blu-ray on Tuesday, January 23rd. The digital release will include an exclusive clip from Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, while both the physical and digital editions will feature the behind-the-scenes featurettes "Crisis Prime(r)" and "The Selfless Speedster".

The Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One clip, which you can check out above, showcases a tense meeting between Batman (Jensen Ackles), Green Arrow (Jimmi Simpson), and The Flash (Matt Bomer) over the potential fate of Superman (Darren Criss).

What Is the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One Movie About?

In Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan and directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason.

Who Is in the Cast of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One stars Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, The Winchesters) as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Aside from the returning voice cast, a star-studded ensemble takes shape including Matt Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story: Hotel) as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,) as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson (Star Trek: Prodigy, Westworld) as Green Arrow and Zachary Quinto (Heroes, Star Trek) as Lex Luthor.

The cast of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One also includes Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

What do you think of this new look at DC's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One will arrive on Digital on January 9th, followed by the debut of a 4K UHD steelbook and Blu-ray on January 23rd.