Ray Fisher Explains What Makes Cyborg Tick In ‘Justice League’

The upcoming Justice League film will see some of DC Comics‘ biggest heroes come together on screen for the first time, including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. While some of these characters have been featured in films over the last decade, the new film will be some of audiences’ first exposure to a character like Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher.

“He’s a college athlete with an IQ of 170 before he even gets cybernetic,” Fisher described of his character to SFX Magazine. “So you take a smart guy, make him even smarter. He essentially has his whole world taken away from him. He has his body taken away in a tragic accident, and his father, with whom he has a very sordid relationship, takes it upon himself to graft these cybernetic materials–this Apokoliptian Mother Box–to him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unsurprisingly, his father’s actions complicates their relationship even further.

“So that creates a lot more tension within that relationship, the idea that his father wanted him to go into science, and he just wanted to be himself,” Fisher explained. “The idea of Cyborg dealing with his duality just runs throughout the entire course of this film. He’s a bit more serious because he’s only recently, in our version, become Cyborg. So he’s still dealing with what the means.”

To some, determining one’s identity would come through a lot of soul-searching, but according to Fisher, working with the rest of the Justice League is just as beneficial.

“He finds a lot of those answers, or begins to find a lot of those answers, through interacting with these guys,” the actor pointed out.

Compared to the other members of the Justice League, Cyborg’s struggles might be the most difficult in the film.

“There’s a much different struggle than the rest of the crew, because they can take their costumes off,” Fisher shared with Geek Magazine (via ScreenRant). “They can live a normal life. They can hang up the cowl, they can hang up the capes or the helmets and whatever and just go off and be whoever it is that they want to after that point. But Cyborg doesn’t have that luxury. Being able to see that sort of massive setback, yet seeing the guy overcome it, reconnect with humanity, while reconnecting with himself, is powerful.”

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17, 2017.

[H/T Twitter, SerigioEES]