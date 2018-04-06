Will DC Change Its Dark Universe Movie Title to Justice League Dark?

Today, Universal Pictures revealed the first look at Dark Universe, its ambitious plan to take classic Universal movie monsters and reinvent them for the modern age as one shared cinematic universe.

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the Universal Dark Universe, which will bring (former) mega-stars like Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe together onscreen. However, one of the immediate questions that fans have been discussing since the Universal Monster Universe was officially confirmed is: What does this mean for DC Comics’ already announced Dark Universe movie?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Too Many Dark Universes

If you need a little background:

DC’s Dark Universe is a project that brings together mystical or supernatural-based characters from the DC Comics universe, into a team meant to protect the DCU from supernatural or mystical threats. The team was supposed to consist of potential characters like John Constantine, Zatana, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and The Demon; originally, Guillermo Del Toro was supposed to direct the project, but it ultimately fell in the lap of Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman. Liman has since teased fans with the prospect of a film that’s vastly different from other comic book movies, combining the superhero genre with classic horror movie elements.

However, ever since DC Comics heard of these plans, there’s been some confusion over why DC Films would title the project “Dark Universe” in the first place; after all, the team has a much more famous (and marketable) name to go by: Justice League Dark.

When DC Comics launched its “New 52” reboot back in 2011, Justice League Dark became the mystical/supernatural spinoff of the main Justice League, with many of the characters mentioned above included in the roster. A Justice League Dark animated movie was also released earlier this year, and did well with audiences.

In that sense, the pathway forward with the planned movie is pretty clear: After the Justice League movie is released and hopefully does big business for DC Films, a Justice League Dark spinoff will have all the brand-recognition it ever needs. A title change won’t just be necessary to distinguish it – it will be prudent for selling the film to the masses.

More DC Movie News

Justice League is still on track for release on November 17.

Are you excited to see the League finally united on the big screen? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings!

[Embed id=52193]Justice League[/Embed] MORE JUSTICE LEAGUE: Superman Looms Over The League In New Fan Poster / Charlie Hunnam Addresses Green Lantern Rumors / Amber Heard’s Mera Costumes In Justice League And Aquaman Compared

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).