Justice League: Darkseid Actor Shares Personal Connection to the Icelandic Song in the Snyder Cut

Ray Porter, the actor who provides the voice of Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, took to social media today to share a really cool bit of personal backstory that ties him to the world of the film. According to Porter, he got a note from an old classmate who said she enjoyed seeing “Vísur Vatnsenda-Rósu” — the Icelandic song sang by the women of the village that seemed to worship Aquaman. Her affection for the song was more than just liking the tune (which was at one point covered by Bjork). Rather, it seems Porter is friends with the great-granddaughter of Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, who wrote the poem that provides the song’s lyrics.

The song is a traditional Icelandic lullaby. But its ties to Bjork and frequent covers by Icelandic musicians make it akin to the pop songs that Snyder peppered throughout the movie.

In the context of the movie, the song comes up when the women of an Icelandic village sing it after Aquaman returns to the sea. The village, where Batman first meets Aquaman, seems to be reliant on him for survival and to have built him up as a quasi-mythical figure.

Small world dept.: My friend and college classmate liked seeing her home country in the film and informed me this poem/song was written by her great grandmother. pic.twitter.com/Zfg4qweAxs — Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) March 29, 2021

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.