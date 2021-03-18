Zack Snyder Reveals John Stewart's Green Lantern Role In The Justice League Trilogy

✖

The fascination with Zack Snyder's Justice League has not yet died down - even though fans finally got the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max. However, even Snyder's version of Justice League had to shave down its original vision of the film - and that meant cutting one sequence that would've introduced John Stewart's Green Lantern to the DC movie universe. Since the Snyder Cut's release, both Snyder and John Stewart actor Wanye T. Carr have spoken up about Green Lantern's almost appearance in Justice League.

At a recent film event, Snyder showed fans the scene of Green Lantern in Justice League; he's also opened up to Uproxx about what role John Stewart would've played in the film:

"So basically what was going to happen is he had two roles. One, we would have seen him in the post-apocalyptic world. He was kind of like their scout and kind of like their, you know, “join the team.” And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten the Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight against Darkseid. Those would have been his jobs. "

Zack Snyder has been teasing details of the larger Justice League trilogy for years now - before the Snyder Cut was ever completed and released by Warner Bros. For context: Snyder has previously explained how Justice League 2 and Justice League 3 would've both played out. The sequels would've seen the League go into the cosmos to confront the threat of Darkseid and Apokolips, which would've brought both the Green Lantern Corps and New Gods of New Genesis into contact with the Justice League. John Stewart would've indeed had a larger role in the Justice League trilogy - the kind of epic supporting role fans would've loved for him.

You can check out more details of what Snyder had planned for the Justice League sequels, below:

Snyder's Justice League would play like the theatrical version, with one ending twist: Darkseid revealing himself to the League, as Steppenwolf's master.

Justice League 2 would've gone cosmic, with the League mounting an attack on Apokolips and Darkseid. That major event would've brought the New Gods of New Genesis and the Green Lantern Corps into the mix.

The second movie would've ended on a dark and ominous loss, as Darkseid thrashed the Justice League and killed Lois Lane, taking Superman prisoner and creating the "Dark Superman" we saw in Batman v Superman through the Anti-Life Equation

Justice League 3 would've seen Darkseid invade Earth without the League there to defend it, conquering the planet and creating the "Knightmare" reality in Batman v Superman.

Through several time travel loops (including Flash's failed warning to Bruce in Batman v Superman) Batman would have to reach Superman and bring him back ot the side of good, so that the League could defeat Darkseid and save the world.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max.