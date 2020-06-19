Here Is What Henry Cavill Could Look Like As Batman

✖

Henry Cavill became the modern-day Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, and will soon be making a triumphant return to the DCEU franchise. But what if Henry Cavill had been cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman instead of Clark Kent/Superman? Fan artist HouseofMat did a mockup of a mystery actor in a live-action Batman suit and invited fans to guess who was beneath the cowl. A second piece of artwork revealed Cavill in the suit, without the cowl obscuring his face. As you can see for yourself below, Henry Cavill would be just as good filling out the Dark Knight costume!

"Guess who? Comment your answers down below guys."

"@henrycavill Dark Knight Batman. Yes most of you guessed right. He suits all hero challanges:)"

Right now, Henry Cavill's DC movie future looks like it will include a lot of appearances in other DC films, rather than starring in a full Man of Steel 2 solo feature. That's raised further speculation that Warner Bros. could be forced to cast a new Superman for a rebooted solo franchise. While that may disappoint fans of Zack Snyder's vision of Superman, it does leave room for Henry Cavill to actually have a bit more fun with his remaining time as Superman. Maybe one fun use of that time would be to see Cavill actually put on Batman's costume for an Elseworlds-style cameo.

A lot of DC fans already know where such a big twist could happen: director Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie. It's already been revealed that The Flash will involve a Back to the Future-type story, involving the Speed Force multiverse. That leaves room for so many fun alternate takes on DC Extended Universe characters and mythos - including a scene revealing that Henry Cavill is Batman, instead of being Superman. It would be even more fun if they got Ben Affleck's Superman to appear opposite him.

That's just wishful thinking, though: right now, Henry Cavill's Batman only exists in this kind of wonderful artwork. We'll see what the future brings.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max in 2021. The Flash is slated to hit theaters on June 3, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.