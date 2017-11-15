Justice League: VFX Artist Restores Henry Cavill's Mustache

✖

For the past few years, Warner Bros. Justice League movie has found its way into the pop culture conversation in some unexpected ways. Both the 2017 theatrical cut and the recently-released "Snyder Cut" have been of interest to fans, especially given the bits of lore and behind-the-scenes drama that surrounded the film's initial production. One of the most unexpected aspects of that was "MustacheGate", after Superman actor Henry Cavill sported a mustache during Justice League's reshoots due to a conflict with Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which ultimately led to the stache being CGI-ed out of a number of shots. While a number of behind-the-scenes photos and Photoshop jobs have indicated what Cavill's Superman would look like with a full mustache, a new video from the YouTube channel Corridor Crew takes it a step further.

The video, which you can check out above, utilizes multiple forms of digital technology to actually superimpose a mustache onto footage of Cavill's Superman, and the end result is pretty impressive and entertaining.

"I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavill previously shared with Empire. "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were."

For Justice League director Zack Snyder — who did not oversee the projects's 2017 reshoots after he stepped away due to a family tragedy, and who has not watched the theatrical cut of the film — the lore surrounding Cavill's Superman mustache has been particularly fascinating.

"I've only seen it in memes," Snyder told MTV News earlier this year. "It was funny because part of me is happy that we were able to have that not be the total legacy of the hard work that he had done over the last ten years, you know? It's sad to think that that could have been the last view that people had of Superman was with that, whatever that is."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.