Armie Hammer Says Leaked ‘Justice League Mortal’ Designs Weren’t Final

In one of the biggest cases of comic book “What If?” scenarios, DC Comics fans have been wondering for years what the scrapped Justice League Mortal film directed by Mad Max: Fury Road‘s George Miller would have looked like had it not been abandoned. Earlier this week, images of the reported costumes made their way online, but former star Armie Hammer confirmed the photos were merely early concepts and not the final versions.

Not quite…. The bat suit isn’t right and also The Green Lantern was black. (@common was going to nail that role) — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 23, 2018

Hammer, who was cast as Batman in the film, pointed out that his suit isn’t quite accurate to what he would have been wearing and that, while the images are low resolution and fans can’t identify who’s wearing the costumes, John Wick: Chapter 2 star Common was cast as Green Lantern.

The project was originally announced in 2007 but, due to a writer’s strike in 2009, the project was completely scrapped shortly before shooting was set to begin.

“It was pre-Christian Bale but the Christian Bale Batman had a lot more in common with it than any of the previous ones, whether it be George Clooney or Michael Keaton, which were almost campy,” Hammer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast about his version of the Dark Knight. “This was one about a guy who is severely psychologically, almost deranged. It was dark and it was really intense and this guy had major trust issues, the whole thing. It was a great concept and a really cool idea.”

The last few actors to take the mantle of Bruce Wayne have established their acting careers over the course of decades, whereas Hammer had only been acting for a few years prior to landing the role. Nobody knew who he was at the time, and he was as surprised as anyone to have landed the role.

“That was crazy. That was nuts,” Hammer confessed. “I was just a kid with a goofy name”

The abandoned project focused on younger talent to tell the story of the Justice League, with the project having been shrouded in secrecy even at the audition stage.

“I can specifically remember getting the phone call, and them being like, ‘You got the part in the movie,’” Hammer recalled. “We didn’t know what part we were going in for. They didn’t say you were going in for Batman. It was nothing. Literally nothing. They didn’t even give you scenes from the movie. My audition scene was the Ned Beatty monologue from Network.”

