Justice League Star Ray Fisher Poses With Madame Tussauds’ Cyborg Wax Figure

It’s been almost a year and a half since the Justice League last assembled on the big screen, but it looks like Madame Tussauds is continuing to bring the iconic team to life. The iconic wax figure company recently debuted the last two additions – statues of Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) to their Justice League: A Call for Heroes experience in Orlando.

Fisher was on hand for the figures’ unveiling, and it’s safe to say that he was pretty excited about the experience. In a tweet, Fisher marveled at how “it’s almost scary how lifelike” the Cyborg statue is, and that it’s “an honor” to be featured in the exhibit. You can check out a video of Fisher’s experience above.

I got to come face to face with my wax counterpart @TussaudsOrlando What an honor! It’s almost scary how lifelike the figure is. They really did me…(wait for it)…justice😏

Photo by: Rodrigo Barranco#madamtussaudsorlando #BORGLIFE pic.twitter.com/nZ4UG9Ama1 — Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) April 12, 2019

“It’s surreal to see myself re-created as Cyborg at Madame Tussauds Orlando,” said Fisher. “The level of attention to detail they brought to my character, as well as the entire cast of Justice League is phenomenal. In the film, we talk about how the League needs to unite because we’re stronger together and you can’t save the world alone. I think it’s amazing that fans from around the world can come here and be part of that story.”

The Justice League: A Call for Heroes display has been a fixture of Madame Tussauds Orlando since 2018, and already included statues of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). The interactive exhibit lets fans be able to help their favorite heroes in a mission against Lex Luthor, and snap a pretty great selfie in the process.

“The moment guests step into Madame Tussauds Orlando, they’re transported into the worlds they’ve only dreamed about, whether it’s walking the red carpet with celebrities or coming face-to-face with historical icons,” James Paulding, General Manager, said in a statement. “With the Justice League: A Call for Heroes experience, guests can go beyond the selfie to become a part of something bigger and more epic than ever before.”

If you would like to come face-to-face with the Cyborg wax figure – as well as the entire Justice League: A Call to Heroes display – tickets and more information can be found here.

