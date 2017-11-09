Diane Lane Says ‘Justice League’ Is Great

DC Films star Diane Lane caused a big stir back in the spring, when she seemingly commented that Justice League was going to be sub-par to Marvel’s Avengers. Lane quickly tried to quell the uproar from DC movie fans, clarifying that her statements were related to the question of revealing spoilers for the film.

Well, as Justice League gets ready for its big theatrical debut, Diane Lane is making it explicitly clear for anyone wondering that she definitely likes and approves of this new blockbuster studio film she’s obligated to promote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While appearing on Wendy Williams, Lane stated:

“I got to see the movie, and I’m delighted with it. It’s such great acting – and I don’t mean to sound surprised – but there’s so many special effects in these movies, you can sometimes be overwhelmed by all that. But there been a lot of pressure on it to be a big hit this year, and I’m just like ‘Phew,’ it’s great! It’s going to be good.”

As stated above, Lane is, of course, obligated to promote Justice League, and likely wants to steer well clear of any misunderstandings while on the promotional circuit – so while she’s always a smart and charming personality, we do have to take her comments with the usual grain of salt.

However, the time is inching ever-closer to when the first reactions and reviews for Justice League are going to be hitting social media. Soon enough, we’ll begin to see what the critical and fan opinions of the film really say.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.