Zack Snyder Shares New Photo of Justice League’s Black Suit Superman

The calls for the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League continue from all corners of the Internet, with fans of the iconic DC characters and director Zack Snyder hoping to one day see the film as it was initially intended. Warner Bros. has yet to offer any inclination that the company will unveil the Snyder Cut, if it even exists, but that hasn’t stopped the movement asking for its release. Snyder himself is consistently fanning the flames of the movement, often taking to the Vero social media platform with photos from his original cut and messages about the movie’s existence.

Very late Wednesday night, Snyder posted an image of Henry Cavill’s Superman on Vero, donning the ever-popular black suit. He shared the photo with the simple caption, “My Superman.” To take things even further, Snyder answered questions from fans in the comments and revealed some story points about Superman’s journey in his original cut of Justice League, which was meant to be the first of two parts.

You can check out the photo of Cavill’s Black Suit Superman below!

In the comments of the post, Snyder confirmed a couple of things about Superman’ black suit and its place in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Snyder said that “it was all meant to have the black suit,” in reference to the first of his two planned Justice League films, and he later confirmed in a response to a fan that Superman even wore that suit in the final battle.

“Let’s put it this way, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League he will have a black suit,” he wrote in a comment. Adding in another, “If you ever see my film, this is the suit.”

Snyder also revealed that the plan was for Superman to have the suit throughout the first movie and earn back the blue one in the second installment. “I love them both but the blue one is where he must end up after a journey,” he wrote.

So, had Snyder’s version of Justice League been released to the public, and not the one in which Joss Whedon helmed the reshoots, the only Superman suit in the entire movie would have been black. Judging by the comments, there are plenty of fans who would have loved to see this take on the character.

What do you think of this Black Suit Superman? Do you believe we'll ever see the Snyder Cut of Justice League?