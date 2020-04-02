Zack Snyder Shares New Look At His Justice League

The mass lockdowns in effort to combat the new coronavirus COVID-19 have renewed fan outcry for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. After all, with so many people currently quarantined in their homes, the selection of entertainment content growing thinner by the day, there’s probably never been a better opportunity for the Justice League Snyder Cut to be released, and make an impact. Well, one of the biggest reasons the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been able to keep momentum has been the indirect participation of Zack Snyder himself. With the subject once again trending, Zack Snyder has once again appeared to share a new look at what his version of the Justice League team looked like:

Zack Snyder shares another photo of his ‘Justice League’ cut.

Link: https://t.co/Fy1MWC9C4k pic.twitter.com/MWwcCUTZFy — Wayne Parker (@WayneParker214) March 23, 2020

This behind-the-scenes photo from Snyder’s Vero account shows Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, all aboard Batman’s “Flying Fox” aerial vehicle, doing some reconnaissance. It’s a very simple shot, but still speaks volumes to the type of film and tone that Snyder wanted to create for Justice League. In the last year alone, Snyder has steadily been releasing still images from his cut of Justice League, ranging from mundane shots like the one above, to more epic reveals like the entire backstory of DC Comics villain Darkseid, which was threaded through the original version of Justice League, in anticipation of setting up an epic multi-film arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teases from Zack Snyder have only further motivated DC fans to push Warner Bros. to release The Snyder Cut. Snyder isn’t the only person involved with making Justice League to also instigate this issue: in the last week crew members have asserted that they’ve seen The Snyder Cut, and it’s “amazing.” In fact, one industry analyst is actually writing an entire book about what went wrong with Justice League, and the Snyder Cut movement that followed. In short: this thing isn’t about to die anytime soon.

In real talk, however; DC’s 2020 slate only had two films: Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984. The former was a major box office underperformer, now hoping for a second chance on early streaming release. Warner Bros. isn’t dumping Wonder Woman 1984 on streaming, but it also can’t predict when a theatrical release is possible. The Justice League Snyder Cut could easily fill that interim void, and generate the kind of buzz that would keep the DC movie universe in conversation, at a rare time when Marvel could lose momentum.

Let’s keep pushing for that #ReleaseTheSnyderCut payoff!