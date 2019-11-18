Justice League: Warner Brothers Has No Immediate Plans to Release Snyder Cut

If you’ve been on Twitter, Instagram, Vero, or virtually any other social media platform of late, you’ll know #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is a movement trending worldwide. On the second anniversary of Justice League’s United States release, Zack Snyder broke his silence on the movement, officially using the trending hashtag for the first time. Not just that, but Justice League stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot each voiced their first support for the fabled director’s cut. Unfortunately for fans of Snyder, it doesn’t look like the campaign has convinced Warner Brothers executives just quite yet; ComicBook.com has learned the studio has no immediate plans of releasing the Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League.

Just within the past few weeks, support for the Snyder Cut has reached an all-time high, particularly after Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed in an interview he’s seen Snyder’s take on the film in its entirety. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” the Aquaman star previously said to MTV News.

Snyder’s gone on record in previous months saying the studio chose a lighter tone for the film after his take was much darker and intricate than they initially expected.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

