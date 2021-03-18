Here's the Percentage of Zack Snyder's Justice League That's in Slow Motion

✖

One thing most were quick to point out with Zack Snyder's Justice League was the fact the movie certainly made a point to use slow-mo sequences wherever allowed. Now, someone has actually down to do the math of just how much of the movie is shot in slow-motion, and — as it turns out — the number's actually pretty significant.

The crack team of scientists over at IGN rewatched the fabled Snyder Cut to determine just how much of the movie was in slow-mo compared to the scenes that were real-time. According to the outlet's calculations, exactly 24 minutes and seven seconds of the film's content is in slow-motion.

Not factoring in the film's credits, that means slow-mo scenes make up for over 10-percent of the film's runtime, or 10.35-percent, to be exact.

In a lengthy interview with Variety earlier this month, Snyder himself praised HBO Max for allowing him to tell his full unadulterated vision — a vision that includes, apparently, a healthy chunk of slow-mo moments. At the time, Snyder was asked why his movie was much more violent than its theatrical counterpart.

“Let’s just do it the exact way we would if there was no ratings board. Let’s not use any second guessing. Let’s just do it the way we think is the coolest. That was the philosophical approach," Snyder said. “I always feel that the consequence is important to me, that there’s real stakes. It still is abstract, you know. These are gods fighting men. Which is also part of the point. We can’t really fight them. Humans can’t really fight them.”

“If you don’t address the actual violence as violence, to me, you’re lowering the stakes on all levels,” the filmmaker added. “If the superhero smashes the car, and the whole car explodes, and you just see the guy kind of crawl out of the wreckage, and you’re like, oh okay, it’s still PG-13, the fact you don’t show the blood is a technicality. The violence is still there. I want a true depiction of the violence. I don’t want to sugarcoat it.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

