Zack Snyder Is Releasing His Justice League Cut One Image at a Time, Reveals New Cyborg Scene

There’s no telling if and when the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League could ever see the light of day, but a new photo hints at what could have been. Zack Snyder recently shared a screenshot of a deleted scene from the film on Vero, which you can check out below. The black-and-white shot appears to show Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) reaching out to Silas Stone (Joe Morton), with the caption “You would also cry”.

While we may never know exactly what the context of this shot was supposed to be, some have begun to speculate that it would have been from Silas’ death scene. Seeing as one of the unused shots in the film’s trailer showed Victor crying, that certainly doesn’t seem out of the question.

As both Morton and Fisher have expressed in the time since Justice League‘s debut, quite a lot of Cyborg-related content ended up on the cutting room floor, and could possibly factor into a later DC Extended Universe appearance.

“There was [more we shot],” Joe Morton, who plays Silas Stone, explained last year. “They completely changed the story… Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what [the original story] is because that might end up being in part of the Cyborg movie. Yes, there was a big change once they decided that they were going to do the Cyborg film.”

“Zack [Snyder] explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line.” Fisher explained previously. “Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

Of course, with recent rumors suggesting that both Fisher and Barry Allen/The Flash actor Ezra Miller’s contracts in the franchise are almost wrapped up, that might cast doubt on the notion of a Cyborg solo film happening anytime soon.

